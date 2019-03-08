Advanced search

Honiton Darts League latest - two teams still sport 100 per cent records

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 27 October 2019

The latest round of matches in the Honiton Darts League saw table-topping Mucking Fuddlers secure a perfect 9-0 score over Lookin 4 Moor who remain the basement side after this latest defeat.

Only one other side still sports a perfect start two games into the new campaign and that is WGAF who followed up an opening match night 7-2 win at Lookin 4 Moor with a 5-4 home success over Feniton.

There were two 180s recorded on match night two. Maximums were scored by M Richards of WGAF and F Jones of Volly, with the latter nailing his perfect throw in the 'in-house' derby meeting with Volly Legends.

Latest results (matches played October 15)

Still Work In Progress 0, Mucking Fuddlers 9; Lookin 4 Moor2, WGAF 7; Feniton 6, Volly 3; Volly Legends 7, Awliscombe PS Head 2

(matches played October 22)

Volly 5, Volly Legends 4; WGAF 5, Feniton 4; Mucking Fuddlers 9, Lookin 4 Moor 0; Awliscombe PS Heads 5, Still Work in Progress 4

180s: G Manley of Awliscombe PS Head (M Richards of WGAF and F Jones (Volly)

Latest table

Mucking Fuddlers 2 2 0 20

WGAF 2 2 0 14

Volly Legends 2 1 1 12

Feniton 2 1 1 11

Volly 2 1 1 9

Awliscombe PS Head 2 1 1 8

Still Work in Progress 2 0 2 4

Lookin 4 Moor 2 0 2 2

