Honiton Darts League latest - Volly Legends bag clean sheet Chalice Cup win over Looking 4 Moor

Darts generic Archant

Honiton Darts League took a break from league action with matches played in the opening round of the Chalice Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three of the four matches played produced emphatic score lines, but one was close and that was the Mucking Fuddlers meeting with Awliscombe PS Heads which ended in a 4-3 win for the former.

There were 6-1 wins for Volly, who enjoyed success at Still Work In progress and also for Feniton, who saw off WGAF.

The fourth and final tie saw a whitewash win for Volly Legends who were 7-0 winners over Looking 4 Moor

Results from matches played December 3

Chalice Cup 1st Rd

Mucking Fuddlers 4, Awliscombe PS Heads 3; Still Work In Progress 1, Volly 6; Feniton 6, WGAF 1; Volly Legends 7, Looking 4 Moor 0