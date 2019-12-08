Advanced search

Honiton Darts League latest - Volly Legends bag clean sheet Chalice Cup win over Looking 4 Moor

PUBLISHED: 10:48 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 08 December 2019

Darts generic

Darts generic

Archant

Honiton Darts League took a break from league action with matches played in the opening round of the Chalice Cup.

Three of the four matches played produced emphatic score lines, but one was close and that was the Mucking Fuddlers meeting with Awliscombe PS Heads which ended in a 4-3 win for the former.

There were 6-1 wins for Volly, who enjoyed success at Still Work In progress and also for Feniton, who saw off WGAF.

The fourth and final tie saw a whitewash win for Volly Legends who were 7-0 winners over Looking 4 Moor

Results from matches played December 3

Chalice Cup 1st Rd

Mucking Fuddlers 4, Awliscombe PS Heads 3; Still Work In Progress 1, Volly 6; Feniton 6, WGAF 1; Volly Legends 7, Looking 4 Moor 0

Most Read

Mystery third tenant of King’s Arms, Stockland revealed

The renovated pub sign back in place, a symbolic moment. Picture: John Vickery

Police manhunt for missing burglar

Joshua Richards, who has links to Ottery St Mary and Honiton, is wanted by police. PIcture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Seaton band hoping for Christmas hit

Seaton band N.U.M.B. in action. Picture NUMB

Colyton Grammar named amongst England’s top schools

Colyton Grammar School. Picrture: CGS

Most Read

Mystery third tenant of King’s Arms, Stockland revealed

The renovated pub sign back in place, a symbolic moment. Picture: John Vickery

Police manhunt for missing burglar

Joshua Richards, who has links to Ottery St Mary and Honiton, is wanted by police. PIcture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Seaton band hoping for Christmas hit

Seaton band N.U.M.B. in action. Picture NUMB

Colyton Grammar named amongst England’s top schools

Colyton Grammar School. Picrture: CGS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton carers get more than a little help from Tesco

Honiton Carers Group members at Tesco (l/R) Sally Church, Winnie Cameron, Co-ordinator, Vicky Coombes, Devon Carers community support worker. Picture: HCSG

Speedway: Rebels recruit Australian prospect Cook

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

Honiton ladies net Mason competition victory over Isca A

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Millwey Rise skipper James Morgan spot on in win at Westexe Park Rangers

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Darts League latest - Volly Legends bag clean sheet Chalice Cup win over Looking 4 Moor

Darts generic
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists