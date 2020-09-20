Advanced search

Honiton Del Cup success for Ann Trayling

PUBLISHED: 20:52 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 20:52 20 September 2020

Generic picture

Generic picture

Archant

With the sunny, dry weather continuing members of Honiton Golf Club are taking advantage while they can, even though essential greens maintenance has been carried out, which means some variable putting conditions, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Only the ladies section was playing a formal competition last week and that was the rescheduled part II of the Del Cup.

Once again there were some good scores posted in what is a Stableford competition.

The overall winner of the cup was Ann Trayling with a total of 72 points.

Second was Olwen Eaton (670, third was Jackie Seager (66) and two players, Jane Watts and Cathy Williams, shared fourth place with 64.

With regard to the round two scores; Silver Division was won by Ann Trayling with 37 points, her round including one birdie and five pars.

Second was Olwen Eaton (35) and third was Jackie Seager with 33. Bronze One was won by Jane Watts with 35 points, her round including two pars. Second was Sue Langton (33) and third was Cathy Pawley (32).

Bronze Two was won by Danusia White with 34 points and she also had a brace of pars.

Second was Cathy Williams with 34 and third was Sheila palmer, with 31.

Many congratulations, to overall winner Ann, who once again proved that consistency is the name of the game.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Del Cup success for Ann Trayling

Generic picture

Pryke stars and Pearse nets brace as Feniton sink Beer in opening day win

Football on pitch

Millwey Rise lose opening game - but ‘lady luck’ is not with them!

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Tigers make big Joma League statement with huge win in Exeter

Axmnster Town Reserves who have just started the new campaign in the Joma Devon & Exeter League. Picture; ATFC

SWP League issue a ‘Coronavirus pandemic appeal’ to member clubs