Honiton Del Cup success for Ann Trayling

With the sunny, dry weather continuing members of Honiton Golf Club are taking advantage while they can, even though essential greens maintenance has been carried out, which means some variable putting conditions, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Only the ladies section was playing a formal competition last week and that was the rescheduled part II of the Del Cup.

Once again there were some good scores posted in what is a Stableford competition.

The overall winner of the cup was Ann Trayling with a total of 72 points.

Second was Olwen Eaton (670, third was Jackie Seager (66) and two players, Jane Watts and Cathy Williams, shared fourth place with 64.

With regard to the round two scores; Silver Division was won by Ann Trayling with 37 points, her round including one birdie and five pars.

Second was Olwen Eaton (35) and third was Jackie Seager with 33. Bronze One was won by Jane Watts with 35 points, her round including two pars. Second was Sue Langton (33) and third was Cathy Pawley (32).

Bronze Two was won by Danusia White with 34 points and she also had a brace of pars.

Second was Cathy Williams with 34 and third was Sheila palmer, with 31.

Many congratulations, to overall winner Ann, who once again proved that consistency is the name of the game.