Honiton duo land Nomads Disability Bowls inter competition success

PUBLISHED: 12:41 04 February 2020

The presentation at the conclusion of the Nomads Disability Bowls Inter Competition with Honiton bowlers arian Baxter and Kevin Vernon receiving the top honour. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUB

The Nomads Disability Bowls Inter Competition was held last week at Taunton Dean, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Honiton bowlers, Marian Baxter and Kevin Vernon won all three of their games on their way to being crowned competition winners.

Honiton ladies were in County Foxlands action, taking on South Hams who they defeated 120-52 with top rink honours going to C Barradell, S Hiscocks, M Vessey and D Morley, who won 37-6.

Honiton ladies travelled to Maderia to play a Friendly match that they won by 60 shots to 27 and, in this game, the top rink honours went to C Armitage, B Maynard and P Whitworth, who won 24-11.

There were two mixed friendly matches played last week with the first being a home meeting with Newton Abbot that saw Honiton suffer an 88-49 defeat. The top rink for Honiton was the one of M Tyne, G Kille and D Hillyear, who won 18-13.

The second of the two friendly matches saw a Honiton side visit Taunton Deane where the hosts secured a 79-75 success.

At Taunton, the top Honiton rink was the one of E Richardson, V Kille, B Cann and C Jacob, who won 24-15.

