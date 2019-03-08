Honiton duo win the Devon County Ladies’ indoor pairs title

Honiton Bowls Club duo Julie Grant and Chris Barradell, who won the Devon County Ladies’ Pairs competition. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB Archant

The finals of the Devon County Ladies’ Indoor Bowling Association were held at Honiton last weekend as the president for the 2018/2019 season was Julie Grant, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Julie has been a member at Honiton since 2005. Julie took part in the County Ladies’ Pairs competition and, with her partner Sue Evans, reached the finals match.

Unfortunately, Sue could not participate in the final and Chris Barradell substituted for her.

In a thrilling game, Julie and Chris won (25-20) against Gill Callaghan and Maureen Robertson from Mid Devon.

The County Ladies’ Triples match was won by Maderia, and the Ladies’ Two Wood Singles match was won by Charlotte Aspinall, who plays for Torquay United.