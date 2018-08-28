Advanced search

Honiton edged out in friendly against Isca

PUBLISHED: 08:52 23 January 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Honiton bowlers played a mixed friendly last week at home to Exeter-based Isca, writes Joan Mackintosh.

It proved to be a close encounter with just four shots separating the teams at the close of play, with Isca winning 57-53.

The top Honiton rink was the one of M Critchley, L Howell and G Osborne, who won 18-13. The club held a ‘Bowls and Burger’ social that was well supported by the members. It all began with an afternoon bowls match followed by a most enjoyable supper provided by David and Tony Tooley. The top rink was the one of J Granger, M Seninit, M Critchley and J Smith, (20-9).

