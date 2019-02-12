Honiton February Stableford success for Hayden McCance

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Conditions were certainly on the challenging side last week at Honiton Golf Club and the scores in the February Stableford reflected just how tough they were, writes Ann Desmoulins.

It was one of the club juniors and twice club champion, Hayden McCance, who took the Division One honours with a score of 34 points.

James Spiller, with 33 points, took second place.

Division Two was won by Ian Piper, beating Jordan Strickland on countback after both returned scores of 35 points.

There were just a pair of twos recorded and they were scored by Paul Coates on the second and Jordan Stickland on the very tough fourth.

Finally, Dan Meek took the Saturday Circus crown with 37 points, again reflecting how hard the course was playing last weekend.