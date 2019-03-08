Advanced search

Celtic title win for Honiton fighter

PUBLISHED: 09:12 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 27 May 2019

Chloe Murphy with her coaches. Picture PAUL QUICK

Chloe Murphy with her coaches. Picture PAUL QUICK

Twin Tigers Martal Arts and Boxing Club's Chloe Murphy impressed at Lee Power's 'Elbow Fest' in Cardiff writes Paul Quick.

Chloe Murphy with her opponent. Picture PAUL QUICKChloe Murphy with her opponent. Picture PAUL QUICK

In the first round, a huge right hook sent Chloe to the canvas but she recovered. She came back fighting and finished the round very strongly.

In the second round, a dominant Chloe out clinched her opponent.

Round three started very slowly as both girls were extremely tired from round two - lots of huge hands with Chloe scoring lots of kicks.

Round four started where round three left off - both ladies at this time were feeling the effects of a very high paced fight.

Following four very hard rounds, both girls had to seal the fight after Chloe over turned an eight count in the first round and levelled the fight cards.

It came down to the last round and who could score the most; Chloe's opponent was landing some heavy hands and Chloe landed some great combinations of her own and lots of well timed kicks. This led to her being given a split decision win.

Big thanks to all her team mates at Twin Tigers and FSC, her coaches Sonny and Lucky, also the supporters who came up to watch.

Not forgetting Jon Murphy, Chloe's brother, and all his help in the corner. Super proud of this well-deserved achievement for Chloe.

