John and Maggie Harvey win the Flitch Trophy

John and Maggie Harvey being presented with the Flitch Trophy by club chairman Jackie Seager. Picture: Honiton Golf Club Archant

The last Saturday of April saw the infamous Flitch Trophy up for grabs at the club but the tail end of Storm Hannah was not the only storm in the teacup, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Thirty hardy souls battled the elements in the mixed competition in the form of a foursome, which is where partners take turns alternately until the ball is holed out on each of the 18 holes, but there's a twist to this unique competition as partners have to be married to each other!

Originally, winners of the Flitch would win exactly that, a side of pork, but these things change over time and the worthy placed contenders take receipt of vouchers for the local butcher's shop.

This year's winning couple were new members John and Maggie Harvey who scored a very good 33 points. Runners-up were last year's champions John and Cathy Pawley with 30 points. There were no twos so a card draw gave four teams a sleeve of three balls each.

A good turnout on Easter Monday ensured an enjoyable round for this Mixed Competition, which was won by the team of club captain Paul Borkowski and lady captain Cherry Liell with 42 points.

● Also this week, the Coppers group welcomed a new academy member, Dianne Rider. The competition this week was a reverse rumble and the winners were Richard Dudley, Danusia White and Sue Langdon. They won bottles of wine as prizes, donated by Steve Leyland in celebration of his birthday.

The weather was a little unpredictable but players managed to get round with only a little rain.

● Rain cancelled play as Honiton Golf Club ladies turned their attention to charity fundraising.

The ladies staged their annual Spring Fayre with various stalls displaying the craft skills of several of the members. This was preceded by a 10 hole competition, but given the rather miserable weather conditions many decided on the day to focus their energies on the fayre, so the competition was declared null and void.

There was the usual raffle to raise funds for the teams' travel expenses in the County League competitions (Sheelah Creasy and Presidents) and a raffle to raise money for the captains' chosen charity, FORCE, which works to improve the quality of treatment and care available in Exeter for cancer patients and their loved ones.

The prize was a choice of a cake made by one of FORCE's talented supporters, with £143 being raised for the charity.

Elsewhere, 71 seniors played in the first trophy competition of the new season, the Anniversary Salvers. Players are drawn and compete in pairs in a better ball Stableford format.

Despite a fairly wet morning once again scores were very good. The winners were David Woodruff and Bob Underwood with 42 points, narrowly winning on countback from Rob Stickland and Phil Wall also with 42 points.

Third place went to Peter Blake and Steve Blundell with 39 points, fourth went to Steve Butcher and Colin Hughes also with 39 points.

There were four twos each winning 10 balls: Steve Butcher, Bob Cockett and Ron Jones on the second and Geoff Stone on the 12th.