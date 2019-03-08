Honiton Fortescue Shield win for trio

Honiton bowlers at the annual charity match, playing for the Fortesce Shield. This year the theme was 'A Beach Party' and all funds raised will go to FORCE Exeter. Picture HBC Archant

The Fortescue Trophy Shield is presented each year at the Annual Charity Bowling Match at Honiton, writes Joan Mackintosh.

This year the theme was 'A Beach Party' and all funds raised will go to FORCE Exeter.

Oliver Watts, the fundraising development officer for the charity, gave members an insight into the work they do and explained that they have been able to fund support for Cancer treatment at Honiton Hospital.

The winners of the Shield were the team of B Adlem, T Bramley and A Hamilton.

In other news, the Honiton ladies welcomed a ladies' touring team from Rhiwbina, north of Cardiff, Wales.

In a splendid afternoon of bowling Honiton, with the top rink bring the one of D Tooley, M Richards, D Courtney, won 98-67. After the match the visitors entertained the hosts with some splendid singing in Welsh.

A mixed friendly against Taunton Vivary resulted in a 93-67 win for Honiton. The top rink was the one of M Critchley, M Granger, C James, R Vincent, who won 38-7.

The ladies Over-50s were in Triples League action and they had a close encounter at home to Seaton Reds who they defeated 40-37 to bank four points to the two that Seaton took. The top Honiton rink was the one of B Maynard, J Heard, J Sherwood (22-16).

Next up was a mixed friendly at home to South Dorset. In this match Honiton won 72-58 with the top home rink comprising D Tooley, M Blakemore, B Adlem, M Parsons (18- 11).

Last, but not least, the East of Exe League team were in action at home to Wellington and the Somerset side were beaten 68-64 with the top home rink being, J Mitchell, J Smith, Y Rayner, T Pipe (24- 9).