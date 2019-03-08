Honiton Founders Day victory for quartet

The winners of the Honiton Founders Day Trophy (Left to right) James Liell, club captain Paul Borkowski, Mike Watts, Jason Lovering and Liz Rogers. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB Archant

Honiton Golf Club always celebrate their Founders Day with an across the club competition where teams of four compete, writes John Pawley.

Three men and a woman comprise each team and this year there were 15 teams making a total of 60 members - all wishing to have their names on the prestigious Cup.

Weather conditions were better than hoped for after the Friday washout, no rain and even some glimpses of the sun were recorded.

Having said that, the ladies, who manned the halfway hut providing refreshments for the golfers - in return for a contribution to the Force charity this year - needed to be well wrapped up!

Despite the good playing conditions the 90 per cent handicap restriction obviously was a challenge too far as captain Paul Borkowski observed that there were no twos - so a random draw of cards was made.

With two to score most returns were in the 70’s - with some below that. The winners of the trophy for 2019 were Mike Watts, Jason Lovering, James Liell and Liz Rogers with their score of 85.

Second, on count-back, were the team of James Spiller, Henry Robertson, Alan Devenny and Cathy Uttley with 79 ahead of Mike Williams, Dave Carnall, Gary Sellick and Catherine Doherty.