Honiton Foursomes Stableford success for Liz Rogers and Linda McLaughlin

Golf club and ball Archant

A Foursomes Stableford was played by the Honiton ladies in conjunction with the Coronation Foursomes qualifier on a glorious spring day, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Foursomes is a difficult format with each pair playing alternate shots (including off the tee), which makes settling into one’s normal rhythm quite tricky.

Good conditions prevailed and there were some good scores, with the winners of the Foursomes competition itself being Liz Rogers and Linda McLaughlin with 36 points.

Second, were the team of Chris Pearce and Brenda Hyde with 33. It was a close call for third and fourth with countback called into play and it determiend that Heather Clarke and Cathy Pawley on 32, took third whilst fourth place went to Vicki Rogers and Lesley Oxenham.

Of those who also entered the Coronation Foursomes, Heather and Cathy’s score qualified them to represent the club in the finals later in the year.

A round of the Australian Spoons was also included in the day’s play and, after two rounds, Olwen Eaton and Maureen Lawrence are still leading this competition (which is played over four rounds).

Meanwhile, the Honiton Coppers welcomed a new member, Simon Anderson, to the group. Fourteen members played a four-ball better ball competition and the winning pair were Neil Price and Petra Bacon.

The runners-up were Richard Dudley and Monica Scovell.

The weather was sunny and warm, which must have encouraged those new to golf and showed that it is not always cold and wet in spite of recent experience.