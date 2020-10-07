Honiton Glanvill Trophy triumph for Cathy and John Pawley

The final Saturday of September served up some lovely sunshine,, but stepping into a shaded area on the course caught many of the players in the chilled autumn breeze, writes Ann Desmpulins.

The Glanvill Trophy being the last official mixed trophy of the summer season is not one for the faint hearted.

It is a mixed foursomes, played off the men’s card, ladies from red tees and men from the white tees.

Scoring well in this competition format is always difficult, but this year’s winners were Cathy and John Pawley with 34 Stableford points.

Countback was used to determine the minor places and it resulted in Maureen and Harry Lawrence taking second and J and J Jackson having to settle for third with both pairs recording a score of 30 points.

The competition began back in 1962, when the trophy was donated by the Mayor of Honiton, Dr Terry Glanvill and the Mayoress of Honiton, Dr Catherine Glanvill.

Both Dr Terry and Dr Catherine were well respected in the town, one of the most memorable highlights being Dr Terry appearing on TV, with Bruce Forsyth, in the show the Generation Game.

His attempt at throwing clay onto a potter’s wheel and the resulting splurgh only confirmed he shouldn’t give up his day job!

Both great characters and true souls of the community.

No other competitions were played last week given the weather forecast, which unfortunately proved only too accurate.

Meanwhile, away from the course action the Summer School for budding golfers was run by assistant club professional Tadd and took place over five consecutive Monday afternoons during August for beginners and learners of all ages and was a first for the club.

It proved to be a great success and consisted of groups of six having two hours’ tuition on all aspects of shot-making and putting then two hours on the course using various competition formats such as foursomes, greensomes, four-ball better ball etc.

Over successive Mondays there was a noticeable increase in interest and golf management on the course, resulting in several participants joining the club and two of these gaining their handicaps. It is hoped to run a similar scheme next Summer as a result of this year’s success.