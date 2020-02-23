Advanced search

Honiton Golf Club captains complete the annual drive-in on another special day at the club

PUBLISHED: 19:58 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:58 23 February 2020

The Honiton Golf Club captains ahead of the annual drive-in that took place despite the presence of Storm Dennis. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

The Honiton Golf Club captains ahead of the annual drive-in that took place despite the presence of Storm Dennis. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

With the Honiton Golf Club course closed all week, it was a good time to celebrate the new captains of the various sections of the club, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The traditional Drive-In took place last weekend with all four captains taking part.

The only shots played were the ceremonial tee-shots off the 18th and the final putt-outs by the outgoing captains.

Despite the presence of Storm Dennis, a large crowd of members was on hand to celebrate the traditional event.

The men's, seniors., ladies and junior captain's came forward for the knee-knocking test of driving from the first tee under the forensic, but kindly gaze of the members!

Pride was at stake, and first to go was junior captain Austin Watson-Jones who hit the fairway first time with much to the delight of the members. Up next were L]ladies' captain Vera Richardson and seniors' captain David Scott, who both hit the fairways with their third and second shots respectively to a big cheer from the members,

Finally, men's captain Neil Pulman, sadly, got the biggest cheer by missing the fairway by a mere three feet. He did however, also manage to hit the fairway in a respectable three shots.

The drive in was followed by the presentation of prizes to the lucky winners of the fairway markers.

The Captain's Charity this year is Devon Free Wheelers (DFW) and Mr David Cook then did an excellent presentation on what the charity does and provides.

To finish off proceedings all members enjoyed an excellent buffet lunch provided by our caterers which was a fitting end to a most enjoyable day.

