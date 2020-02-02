Advanced search

Honiton Golf Club captains hand over super sum to their chosen 2019 charity - Force

PUBLISHED: 20:48 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:51 02 February 2020

The Honiton Golf Club Captain's Charity cheque presentation. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

The Honiton Golf Club Captain's Charity cheque presentation. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

Archant

The Honiton club captains of the men's, ladies; and seniors' sections adopted Force as their chosen charity for 2019 and ran various fund-raising events throughout the year, writes Ann Desmoulins.

What's more, over the course of the year, they raised what was an excellent grand total of £5,793 and, at a recent gathering, the captains, Vera Richards (ladies), Paul Borkowski (men) and Steve Butcher (seniors') together with club manager Adrian Cave, met with Force representative Olly Watts to hand over the cheque.

Hedgehog trollies, and some temporary greens were the order of the day for the latest Honiton Seniors' meeting, but there were still as many 49 that took part in what proved to be another enjoyable Friday morning of action.

Despite the wet conditions there were as always, some very impressive scores.

None more so than in Division One, where last year's seniors captain, Steve Butcher, shot a brilliant score of 40 points to land a convincing win.

Playing off a handicap of five, his gross score was 70, one over the par for the course. Well done, Steve. In second place was Barry Rogers with 36 points, just beating David Woodruff on countback, also with 36. In fourth place was Ian Guy with 35 points.

In Division Two, our new seniors vice-captain Rob Sexton scored a superb 37 points winning comfortably from Brian Morrison on 33 points in second.

Third place went to Dave Lee on 31, just winning on countback from Robert Canterbury also with 31, who had to settle for fourth.

There were six twos each winning five balls: Tony Williams on the 12th and the others were all on the second: Brian Morrison, Vic Wood, Alan Pollock, Tom Tunnicliffe and Phil Faulkner.

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Anonymous donor’s £20,000 in memory of baby Elizabeth

The Voysey family (l to r) Lucy, Johnny, Kathryn, dad James and Ella.

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Anonymous donor’s £20,000 in memory of baby Elizabeth

The Voysey family (l to r) Lucy, Johnny, Kathryn, dad James and Ella.

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Golf Club captains hand over super sum to their chosen 2019 charity - Force

The Honiton Golf Club Captain's Charity cheque presentation. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

SOHC latest - a round-up of the club’s matches on the first Saturday of February

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hocley Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley

Maguire sparkles as Millwey Rise see off Bampton

Ottery St Mary cricketing trio off to South Africa with Devon Under-15s

Picture: Thinkstock

Axminster United Reformed Church set for major renovations

Axminster United Reformed Church in Chard Street. Picture: Chris Carson
Drive 24