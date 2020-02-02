Honiton Golf Club captains hand over super sum to their chosen 2019 charity - Force

The Honiton Golf Club Captain's Charity cheque presentation. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB Archant

The Honiton club captains of the men's, ladies; and seniors' sections adopted Force as their chosen charity for 2019 and ran various fund-raising events throughout the year, writes Ann Desmoulins.

What's more, over the course of the year, they raised what was an excellent grand total of £5,793 and, at a recent gathering, the captains, Vera Richards (ladies), Paul Borkowski (men) and Steve Butcher (seniors') together with club manager Adrian Cave, met with Force representative Olly Watts to hand over the cheque.

Hedgehog trollies, and some temporary greens were the order of the day for the latest Honiton Seniors' meeting, but there were still as many 49 that took part in what proved to be another enjoyable Friday morning of action.

Despite the wet conditions there were as always, some very impressive scores.

None more so than in Division One, where last year's seniors captain, Steve Butcher, shot a brilliant score of 40 points to land a convincing win.

Playing off a handicap of five, his gross score was 70, one over the par for the course. Well done, Steve. In second place was Barry Rogers with 36 points, just beating David Woodruff on countback, also with 36. In fourth place was Ian Guy with 35 points.

In Division Two, our new seniors vice-captain Rob Sexton scored a superb 37 points winning comfortably from Brian Morrison on 33 points in second.

Third place went to Dave Lee on 31, just winning on countback from Robert Canterbury also with 31, who had to settle for fourth.

There were six twos each winning five balls: Tony Williams on the 12th and the others were all on the second: Brian Morrison, Vic Wood, Alan Pollock, Tom Tunnicliffe and Phil Faulkner.