Honiton Golf Club Ken Fordie Memorial Cup joy for Steve Blundell

Ken Fordie Memorial Cup winner Steve Blundell. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB Archant

Seventy-three Honiton Seniors competed for the Ken Fordie Memorial Cup last week, writes Ann Desmoulins.

With the drop in humidity and the ball still running a long way, there were some very good scores.

In Division One, countback was called into play to determine the top four places as all returned scores of 39 points!

Roger Matthews was the eventual winner followed by David Woodruff in second place, Chris Street in third place and fourth place went to Bill Phillips.

In Division Two there were phenomenal scores with the overall winner being Steve Blundell with a brilliant 43 points.

Steve also won the Ken Fordie Memorial Cup. Second place went to George Smith, who also had 43 points, but missed out on countback by one point.

Hard luck, George, but you can count on a large handicap reduction as can Steve!

In third place was Eric Short with 39 points followed in fourth by John Pawley with 37 points.

There were seven twos, each receiving five balls. Two were scored by Stan Squire and Mike Sennitt on the 12th and Rob Stickland, Mike Watts, Rob Sexton, Peter Blake and George Smith on the second.