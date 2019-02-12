Honiton Golf Club latest - New Captain’s Drive-in / Charity cheque presentation / section round-up

After a lengthy period of weather-enforced non action, Honiton Golf Club members have been making the most of better conditions, writes Anne Desmoulins.

NEW CAPTAIN’S DRIVE-IN

New club captain Paul Borkowski celebrated the start of his year of office with the largely ceremonial drive off the 18th tee-a very good one it was too.

With the course so wet the usual distance estimates by the members became a draw for the winner in the clubhouse and a total of £245 was raised from this for junior golf.

Paul’s drive was followed by drives by the new ladies’ captain, Cherry Liell, and the new junior’s captain Austin Watson-Jones.

There was a cheque for £5,523.54 presented to representatives of Devon Link Up, the chosen charity of out-going captain’s Richard Beard and Liz Rogers. Paul then generously provided a delicious lunch for all those present.

REVIVAL OF THE COPPERS GROUP

Honiton Golf Club has revived the Coppers group (loose change!), formed to welcome new club members and also those new to golf( including Academy members) where they will play with regular members, meeting twice a month for nine holes of golf.

Since the group’s revival it has proved very popular with both men and women of differing abilities - even the long-standing members have been enthusiastically turning up to join in the light hearted team games devised by the organiser, Danusia White.

All are made welcome, with a chat and a prize giving in the clubhouse afterwards.

The last meeting, a Hare and Hounds competition, washeld on a lovely spring-like day and won by the trio of Brian Hammond, Jane Hinton and Elizabeth Ward.

TUESDAY MIXED GROUP

The Honiton Tuesday Mixed group, after a couple of weeks of cancelled competitions, returned to action in somewhat gentle style with a 14-hole competition.

It was a four ball team event with one lady’s score and on man’s score to count.

Taking first place with 67 points were Maureen and Harry Lawrence, Ann Desmoulins and Derek Knibb.

Second place went to Penny Blackburn, Steph Barnes, Keith Crane and Vaughan Whiteley with 62 points.

HONITON LADIES

Honiton ladies were relieved to be back on the course after so much recent bad weather, although, it was still pretty wet underfoot.

That most difficult of formats, a Foursomes, was the order of the day this week, with Stableford scoring and half combined handicaps.

Partners play alternate shots so a good understanding between them is essential. Obviously some got the combination right as some good scores were posted given the conditions.

The winning pair werfe Janet Hughes and Cathy Pawley with a score of 34 points.

Second place, with 33 points, were Olwen Eaton and Maureen Lawrence, third were Chris Luttman and Lesley Oxenham with 28 and it was close for four place with no fewer than five pairs all recording scores of 25, but, after countback, fourth spot went to Elizabeth Ward and Joan Smith.

HONITON SENIORS

After losing the previous two weeks to bad weather the seniors were able to return to the course, albeit only when the fog had cleared, and 54 of them played in round six of the Eclectic.

The scores ranged from brilliant to ‘could do better’! Winning Division One with a superb 41 points was Pat Purtell, taking the honours on countback from Chris Vincent, who also recorded a ‘superb’ 41 point score.

Third place was also decided by countback with Nigel Broadbent taking the berth and edging John Birch into fourth place after both players carded scores of 38.

George Smith took the Division Two honours with 35 points and Keith Major, with 33, took second place. The minor places saw Ian Orfotd take third with 32 points whole Bob Underwood was fourth with his score of 30 points.

There were six two’s, all scored on the second hole and each one of the six received half-a-dozen balls. The players to score a two were: Phil Faulkner, Nigel Broadbent, Dave Morgan, Ron Graham, Phil Deacon and Mike Kent.