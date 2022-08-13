Honiton Golf Club's Pros Day proves a hit with competitors

Honiton Golf Club's Adrian Cave held his annual Pros Day, with over 180 competitors starting out in bright sunshine.

And Lyme Regis duo Peter and Lara Spiers came out on top with 46 points to claim the title ahead of home pairing Neil Pulman and Jlo Lovering (45).

Graham Hull and Tony Mosely finished in third place, while Caroline Bond and Barbara Cummings won the top ladies prize with 40 points.

Tuesday's Mixed event was a pairs fun betterball, with one score to count except on holes six, 12 and 18, when both were added.

Linda and Steve Blundell were clear winners on 51 points, ahead of Mona Carter and Mike Delaney (49) and Maggie and John Harvey (48).

The ladies playing in the 18-hole medal and winning Division One with nett 65 was Kathy de Lacy, with Anusara Trayling (74) second.

Mona Carter won Division Two with nett 65, ahead of Liz Rogers (68) and Linda Blundell (70), while Jo Donmall won a nine-hole medal with a nett 33.