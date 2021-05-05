Flitch﻿ Success for the Armstrong family

Published: 2:29 PM May 5, 2021

The Flitch competition at Honiton Golf Club is for Married couples, played in a Stableford format with 22 teams taking part.



Discussions were aplenty deciding which shots to play but the winning team with a score of 38 pts was David and Susan Armstrong with Lee and Heather Watson Jones coming 2nd and 3rd place went to David and Sharon Rouse. An enjoyable day had by all couples.......hopefully?



Mixed



There was an excellent turnout for the Tuesday Mixed Honiton Waltz competition, with 40 players taking part. This involved teams of four, with one score to count on the first hole, two on the second and three on the third, then repeated one, two, three scores throughout the round.

Disappointing cold and wet weather, which wasn't forecast, but there were some fabulous scores, especially the winning team, who scored an extremely impressive 95 points.

Congratulations to Cathy and John Pawley and Maureen and Harry Lawrence. Some way behind, but still with an excellent score of 88 points were Ann Trayling, Cathy Williams, John Craig and Bill Eaton. Third place went to Linda Curtis, Hilda Hoepelman, Mike Delaney and Keith Crane with 85 points.

Dartmoor League

A great result for Captain Julian Netherway’s team, beating Okehampton 4/1 and now sitting top of League. Winning Pairs were Derek Richards/Ed Reece, Julian Netherway/ Richard Beard, Paul Borkowski/Matt Young. With the other two matches halved.

Integrated Sunday Texas Scramble

Another great turnout for a Sunday Morning, with 69 players taking part in a three-ball Texas Scramble and only one shot separating the first six places.

1st Jim Wallis, Dave Maggs and Tony Williams with 58.2

2nd Stuart Slater, Julian Phillips and Ben Phillips 58.3

3rd Paul Knight, Andy Morris and Rob Hazeldine 58.4