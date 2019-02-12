Honiton Golf Club revives the Coppers Group

Honiton Golf Club has revived the Coppers Group (loose change!), formed to welcome new club members and also those new to golf (including Academy members) where they will play with regular members, meeting twice a month for nine holes of golf, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Since the group’s revival, it has proved very popular with both men and women of differing abilities – even the long-standing members have been enthusiastically turning up to join in the light-hearted team games devised by the organiser, Danusia White.

All involved are made welcome, with a chat and a prize-giving in the clubhouse following the golf.

The last meeting, a Hare and Hounds competition, was won by the threesome of Brian Hammond, Jane Hinton and Elizabeth Ward.