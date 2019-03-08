Advanced search

Honiton Golf Club running 'Taster Sessions'

PUBLISHED: 21:34 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:34 21 October 2019

Honiton Golf Club are going to run a course of group 'Taster Sessions' as part of its programme to encourage more people to take up the game, writes Ann Desmoulins.

All current members, friends, guests and members of the public will be welcome.

The course comprises of five lessons with the first four running on Saturday's starting this coming Saturday (October 26) from 10.30am and finishing at 11.30am with a cost of £25 per person.

The final session will be held on Wednesday, November 20, indoors, from 4pm to 5pm and will be run by the club's assistant professional Tadd Bainton.

As the club have an indoor facility affectionately known as The Cave rain will not be an issue.

