Honiton Golf Club’s new captains complete traditional drive-in ceremonies

New Honiton juniors captain Austin Watson-Jones drives off at the start of this year in office. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB Archant

New club captain Paul Borkowski celebrated the start of his year of office with the largely ceremonial drive off the 18th tee – a very good one it was too, writes Ann Desmoulins.

With the course so wet, the usual distance estimates by the members became a draw for the winner in the clubhouse and a total of £245 was raised from this for junior golf.

Paul’s drive was followed by drives by the new ladies’ captain, Cherry Liell, and the new juniors’ captain, Austin Watson-Jones.

There was a cheque for £5,523.54 presented to representatives of Devon Link Up, the chosen charity of out-going captains Richard Beard and Liz Rogers. Paul then provided a delicious lunch for all those present.