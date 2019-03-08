Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton Golf Club's Royal Air Force Men's Open Day, sponsored by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu proves a huge hit

PUBLISHED: 12:47 23 August 2019

The winning team at the Honiton Golf Club’s Royal Air Force Men’s Open Day, sponsored by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu. Picture:OTTER VALE MOTOR SERVICES

The winning team at the Honiton Golf Club's Royal Air Force Men's Open Day, sponsored by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu. Picture:OTTER VALE MOTOR SERVICES

Archant

The ever-popular Royal Air Force Men's Open Day, at Honiton Golf Club was sponsored this year by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu.

Two of the teams who contested the Honiton Golf Club’s Royal Air Force Men’s Open Day, sponsored by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu. Picture:OTTER VALE MOTOR SERVICESTwo of the teams who contested the Honiton Golf Club’s Royal Air Force Men’s Open Day, sponsored by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu. Picture:OTTER VALE MOTOR SERVICES

There were 116 players that took part in the action and, when the final rounds had been played, the winners, with a fantastic score of 45 points were on Saturday. The course held up exceptionally well after the rain and the event received great support with 116 players battling it out throughout the day. The day ended with a fantastic winning score of 45 points from Honiton's Ross Latchem and Jason Lovering.

The day was run in aid of raising both money and awareness for two well deserving charities.

The Royal Air Force Association who provides much needed support to RAF service men and women and their families. As well as the Captains charity FORCE, who are an invaluable service providing advice and support to patients in any stage of a cancer diagnosis as well as their relatives and friends. It was a great success with all of the players generously donating throughout the day.

This great event started off with the first group teeing off into the beautiful sunshine alongside one of the vehicles supplied by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu for the starters to use throughout the day. Otter Vale are a family run garage, providing a full compliment of automotive services for the Honiton area and beyond and who have just opened an Isuzu dealership with a large stock of brand-new pickups onsite.

The halfway hut was fully stocked with traditional Devon Cream Teas kindly provided by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu who are based just outside of Honiton and whose Director, James Spiller, is an active supporter and member of the club. The kind donations of everyone visiting the hut raised £128 towards the charities.

A competitive and enjoyable day was had by all who attended with presentations for nearest the pin on the second and longest drive on 18th. Otter Vale Motors Isuzu generously provided and presented the prizes and supported the day throughout with members of the team dotted throughout the course and the clubhouse. They also decorated the course with a selection of their vehicles for all involved to have a look around in between their rounds.

Most Read

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

GCSE results day 2019 for Honiton, Axe Valley and Lyme Regis

Three of Axe Valley Academy’s top performers with their GCSE results (l/r) Louise Tyne, of Seaton, Ellie King, of Axminster and Jess Richards, from Chardstock, all aged 16. Picture Chris Carson

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Most Read

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

GCSE results day 2019 for Honiton, Axe Valley and Lyme Regis

Three of Axe Valley Academy’s top performers with their GCSE results (l/r) Louise Tyne, of Seaton, Ellie King, of Axminster and Jess Richards, from Chardstock, all aged 16. Picture Chris Carson

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Golf Club’s Royal Air Force Men’s Open Day, sponsored by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu proves a huge hit

The winning team at the Honiton Golf Club’s Royal Air Force Men’s Open Day, sponsored by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu. Picture:OTTER VALE MOTOR SERVICES

Football funding helps Feniton club carry out important irrigation work on pitches

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Man thrown overboard after dinghy hits rocks near Lyme Regis

Lifeboat crew member Murray Saunders sails the small dinghy (left) back to busy Lyme harbour with the lifeboat in the background. Picture Seb Cope.

Funeral directors bury their rivalry

The new team with Simon Wakely (far left), Simon and Carole Searle (centre) with and Hedley Crick (right). Picture: Vector7.

A chance for young artists to exhibit work at Town Mill Galleries, Lyme Regis

Children can create art and have it exhibited at Town Mill Galleries. Picture: Town Mill Galleries
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists