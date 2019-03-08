Honiton Golf Club's Royal Air Force Men's Open Day, sponsored by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu proves a huge hit

The winning team at the Honiton Golf Club's Royal Air Force Men's Open Day, sponsored by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu. Picture:OTTER VALE MOTOR SERVICES Archant

The ever-popular Royal Air Force Men's Open Day, at Honiton Golf Club was sponsored this year by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu.

There were 116 players that took part in the action and, when the final rounds had been played, the winners, with a fantastic score of 45 points were on Saturday. The course held up exceptionally well after the rain and the event received great support with 116 players battling it out throughout the day. The day ended with a fantastic winning score of 45 points from Honiton's Ross Latchem and Jason Lovering.

The day was run in aid of raising both money and awareness for two well deserving charities.

The Royal Air Force Association who provides much needed support to RAF service men and women and their families. As well as the Captains charity FORCE, who are an invaluable service providing advice and support to patients in any stage of a cancer diagnosis as well as their relatives and friends. It was a great success with all of the players generously donating throughout the day.

This great event started off with the first group teeing off into the beautiful sunshine alongside one of the vehicles supplied by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu for the starters to use throughout the day. Otter Vale are a family run garage, providing a full compliment of automotive services for the Honiton area and beyond and who have just opened an Isuzu dealership with a large stock of brand-new pickups onsite.

The halfway hut was fully stocked with traditional Devon Cream Teas kindly provided by Otter Vale Motor Services Isuzu who are based just outside of Honiton and whose Director, James Spiller, is an active supporter and member of the club. The kind donations of everyone visiting the hut raised £128 towards the charities.

A competitive and enjoyable day was had by all who attended with presentations for nearest the pin on the second and longest drive on 18th. Otter Vale Motors Isuzu generously provided and presented the prizes and supported the day throughout with members of the team dotted throughout the course and the clubhouse. They also decorated the course with a selection of their vehicles for all involved to have a look around in between their rounds.