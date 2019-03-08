Honiton Golf Club’s second Ladies’ Open of the year proves a huge hit

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 19:46 04 August 2019

The Honiton Ladies’ Open prize table with Stephi Barnes and ladies’ captain Cherry Liell. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

Honiton Golf Club hosted its second Ladies Open event of the year on what proved to be a lovely summer's day, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Taking part were 132 players from 42 different clubs, many of them regular - and indeed, most welcome - visitors to the club for the ladies' open meetings.

The format was the popular Honiton one-two-three Waltz with Stableford scoring.

There were the usual 'nearest-the-pin' prozes; on the second for the bronze division players, on the 12th for the silver divisions players; a 'nearest-the-pin' for all players on the 10th and a 'nearest-the-line' on the 18th for all and finally, there was a twos competiiton.

In addition, there was a social stop at the 11th where the Half-Way Hut served hot and cold drinks and a huge variety of home-made goodies, and there was also a raffle held in the clubhouse.

The whole event was very ably organised by the redoubtable Stephi Barnes and her band of helpers.

The 'Home' prize was won by Linda Curtis, Ann Owen and Maggie Harvey with 76 points while the winners of the main Open were the Stover Golf Club trio of Monica Digby, Jo Head and Mary Haarer, who scored 82 points.

The runners-up were also from Stover and their trio was made up of Jackie Veale, Yvonne Dance and Lucky Meldrum, with a score of 76.

Third were a mixed team comprising of Rosemary Pratt (East Devon), Jan Morrison (Woodbury) and Lucy Molland (Romsey), who scored 75.

The 'nearest-the-pin' on the second was won by Jo Head (Stover) and on the 12th by Sheila Dean (Torquay).

The 'nearest-the-pin' for silver division on the 10th went to Honiton's Jackie Seager and, for bronze, it was Hilary Richardson (Woodbury).

The 'nearest-the-line- on the 18th was, in silver, Carol Freeman (Weymouth), and, in bronze, Marilyn Wilson (Lyme Regis).

The only twos of the day were won by Sheila Dean (Torquay) and Sally Errett (Bigbury).

Honiton captain Cherry Liell's charity for the year is FORCE and the charity benefitted by the magnificent sum of £425, raised from the proceeds of the raffle and very generous donations from the Half Way Hut. All in all, this represents a truly successful day.

