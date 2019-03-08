Honiton Golf Cub annual fixture sees victory for the captain's team

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE Archant

Last week saw the holding of the annual seniors’ captain versus vice captain fixture and, as is always this case, the match was keenly contested with the usual amount of banter, writes Anne Desmoulins.

The captain's team triumphed by 10 matches to eight, which was considered good etiquette by the vice captain's team!

Across the action there were five twos recorded and scored by Jim Wallis, Alan Devenny, Martin Stockley, Peter Blake and Mike Blake.

The latest Honiton men's action was the start of a new term of Monday Stableford's

The winner, with 36 points, was J Rice and special mention must go to J Gosling, whose dogged determination saw him rack up a very petulant, but well earned 11 on the 16th!

Last Saturday, the Circus held its usual lunchtime competition which, on this occasion was won by A Howell, with 37 points, celebrating his first taste of success at the club.