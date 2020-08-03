Advanced search

Honiton golfers back in action contesting the Hellier and Steele Perkins trophies

PUBLISHED: 07:05 03 August 2020

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Honiton Golf Club has kicked off with their first official trophy competition since lockdown was lifted, writes Ron Graham.

The men played for the Hellier and Steele Perkins trophies.

It’s an age ago when this competition was first re-scheduled back in early May, three moves later and we were eventually able to run the opening round on the final Sunday of July.

No fewer than 68 scores were returned which is very encouraging and it was so good to see the course as full as it was - all socially distanced of course!

Round two of the competitions took place last Sunday.

Sunday also saw the playing of the first mixed trophy, the Flitch.

This particular competition is certainly a true test of relationships – the competition is for married couples only – and it’s a foursome’s competition, thankfully off the ladies’ card! Results won’t be known until the completed score cards are retrieved following a 72-hour period as per Coronavirus pandemic guidelines.

Looking slightly further ahead we have the Club Championship Day, being played on Saturday, September 5, to look forward to, this being a 36-hole day, incorporating the Alec Gosling Memorial trophy.

This week we also see the ladies taking part in the Grannies and Bournemouth Trophies – essentially grannies or non-grannies – all good fun and great to bring out some serious gran competition!

We’ve been on a bit of a learning curve, thanks to some progress with technology.

We are able to hold regular stableford competition days throughout the week, members can also submit a supplementary card seven days a week – all thanks to ClubV1 and HowDidIdo mobile apps.

Long may we continue with this lovely weather.

We have 18 carefully selected competitions available for members to take part in – it’s taken some time to organise them – now it’s time to enjoy them!

MPs back Network Rail plans which could introduce a 'Devon Metro' train service

Neil Parish and Simon Jupp have backed calls for a Devon Metro. Pictures: (Axminster train station) Terry Ife (Neil Parish) Terry Ife (Simon Jupp) London Portrait Photographer DAV

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Events to restart on East Devon District Council land

Connaught Gardens in Sidmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council/Ian Pain

Anglers rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Gooding ton before Reed brothers combine to knock over Sidmouth II in big Kilmington win

Action from Kilmington's home match versus Sidmouth on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Andrew Coley

