Honiton golfers braving the changing conditions

The good weather came to an abrupt end this week, with over 150 mm of rain falling within 48 hours but the mixed still held a fourball team event with the best man's score and best lady's score to count.

Four teams completed a shortened course of ten holes and the team of Ann Trayling, Jane Hinton, John Craig and Keith Crane won with a score of 47 points.



The Annual Wooden Spoon competition with 12 ladies and 12 men was halved and the wooden spoon now has a pink and a blue ribbon on it.



The weekly circus was won by Matt Young, carding a very useful 39pts, closely followed by Dave Chaffey, Ed Reece and John Tierney who all finished on 38.



The three clubs and a putter competition was played by the Seniors and winning with 41pts was John Birch, in 2nd place was John Pawley with 36pts and David Scott 3rd also with 36.