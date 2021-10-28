News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Honiton golfers braving the changing conditions

David Carnall

Published: 12:00 AM October 28, 2021   
Putter in the bin tells a golfing story

Putter in the bin tells a golfing story - Credit: Honiton GC

The good weather came to an abrupt end this week, with over 150 mm of rain falling within 48 hours but the mixed still held a fourball team event with the best man's score and best lady's score to count.   

Four teams completed a shortened course of ten holes and the team of Ann Trayling, Jane Hinton, John Craig and Keith Crane won with a score of 47 points. 
 
The Annual Wooden Spoon competition with 12 ladies and 12 men was halved and the wooden spoon now has a pink and a blue ribbon on it. 
 
The weekly circus was won by Matt Young, carding a very useful 39pts, closely followed by Dave Chaffey, Ed Reece and John Tierney who all finished on 38. 
 
The three clubs and a putter competition was played by the Seniors and winning with 41pts was John Birch, in 2nd place was John Pawley with 36pts and David Scott 3rd also with 36. 

