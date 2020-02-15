Advanced search

Honiton golfers denied action owing to a waterlogged course

PUBLISHED: 18:52 15 February 2020

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Archant

No golf was possible at Honiton last week owing to the various weather systems sweeping across our area, writes Ann Desmoulins.

All the rain left us with a waterlogged course, but, despite their being no chance of golf some hard-core members of the Tuesday Mixed group still got together to enjoy lunch.

Sooner or later their over-indulgence will catch up with them and they will have to start taking some exercise!

Alas, the ladies and the Seniors were also unable to get on the course on their respective days and are hoping for better luck in the coming week.

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Cranbrook could be getting a Morrison’s superstore after talks held to enhance long-awaited town centre

Cranbrook town centre site on Court Royal. Ref mhc 30 19TI 8770. Picture: Terry Ife

Stafford Cross collision - woman airlifted to hospital

Police road closed sign.

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Cranbrook could be getting a Morrison’s superstore after talks held to enhance long-awaited town centre

Cranbrook town centre site on Court Royal. Ref mhc 30 19TI 8770. Picture: Terry Ife

Stafford Cross collision - woman airlifted to hospital

Police road closed sign.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton & District Darts League sees six maximums thrown in latest round of matches

Macron League suffers a complete washout as Storm Dennis blows in

Honiton golfers denied action owing to a waterlogged course

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Storm Dennis wipes out local sport on Saturday

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Plastic free campaigners unwrap in Seaton

Seaton Tesco. Picture Chris Carson
Drive 24