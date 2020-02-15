Honiton golfers denied action owing to a waterlogged course

No golf was possible at Honiton last week owing to the various weather systems sweeping across our area, writes Ann Desmoulins.

All the rain left us with a waterlogged course, but, despite their being no chance of golf some hard-core members of the Tuesday Mixed group still got together to enjoy lunch.

Sooner or later their over-indulgence will catch up with them and they will have to start taking some exercise!

Alas, the ladies and the Seniors were also unable to get on the course on their respective days and are hoping for better luck in the coming week.