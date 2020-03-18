Advanced search

Honiton golfers finally get onto the course and it’s Eclectic success for Ian Guy

PUBLISHED: 08:15 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:15 18 March 2020

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

After the wettest February on record, and a golf course that has been closed for the past four Fridays, 54 Seniors finally managed to play a game, writes Liz Rogers.

They were able to contest the latest round of the Eclectic, although, after such a long delay, most people had forgotten what holes they needed to improve on!

That said, there were some very good scores particularly in Division One where the winner was Ian Guy with a very creditable 36 points.

Second, losing out on countback, was Jim Wallis also with 36 points.

Third place went to Tony Williams with 35 points and fourth-place was claimed by Alan DeVenny with 33 points.

Division Two was as closely contested as always and it all resulted in Rob Sexton, our seniors vice-captain, proving his worth with 33 points.

Second place went to Sydney Martin with 32 points.

Third place was decided on countback with Keith Major edging Tom Stanton into fourth after both players scored 31 points.

There were just a brace of twos recorded and these were scored by Phil Deacon on the fourth and Steve Blundell on the second and their reward was to receive 14 golf balls.

With a more optimistic weather forecast for this coming week (Monday, March 16), the club is hoping that all sections will be out enjoying the sunshine and the course.

Most Read

Flybe collapse spells the end for popular vegan eaterie in Honiton

The Accidental Vegan Cafe, in New Street, Honiton.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Aldi wants to increase the size of its Honiton store – and create 31 new parking spots

Aldi in Honiton. Ref mhh 10 18TI 9093. Picture: Terry Ife

Precautionary coronavirus advice being offered by schools and sports associations in East Devon

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Most Read

Flybe collapse spells the end for popular vegan eaterie in Honiton

The Accidental Vegan Cafe, in New Street, Honiton.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Aldi wants to increase the size of its Honiton store – and create 31 new parking spots

Aldi in Honiton. Ref mhh 10 18TI 9093. Picture: Terry Ife

Precautionary coronavirus advice being offered by schools and sports associations in East Devon

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton golfers finally get onto the course and it’s Eclectic success for Ian Guy

Golf club and ball

Cricket season start under threat from the coronavirus crisis

Picture: Thinkstock

East Devon rowing ace nets silver success at the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships

Edward Fuller and rowing partner Ollie Wickham having just won J16 2x British Championship Nottingham 2019. Picture: Contributed

AVRs escape the Wych Woods night run

Shirley Salter, Mark Day and Sam Summers (L to R) at Wych Woods. Picture: AVR

Axe Cliff father-and-son pairing make progress in the Daily Mail Foursomes

Richard (right) and Harvey Gibbons, the father-and-son Axe Cliff pairing after their win in the Daily Mail Foursomes first round tie against a strong pairing from Woodbury. Picture: PHIL HELLIER
Drive 24