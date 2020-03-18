Honiton golfers finally get onto the course and it’s Eclectic success for Ian Guy

After the wettest February on record, and a golf course that has been closed for the past four Fridays, 54 Seniors finally managed to play a game, writes Liz Rogers.

They were able to contest the latest round of the Eclectic, although, after such a long delay, most people had forgotten what holes they needed to improve on!

That said, there were some very good scores particularly in Division One where the winner was Ian Guy with a very creditable 36 points.

Second, losing out on countback, was Jim Wallis also with 36 points.

Third place went to Tony Williams with 35 points and fourth-place was claimed by Alan DeVenny with 33 points.

Division Two was as closely contested as always and it all resulted in Rob Sexton, our seniors vice-captain, proving his worth with 33 points.

Second place went to Sydney Martin with 32 points.

Third place was decided on countback with Keith Major edging Tom Stanton into fourth after both players scored 31 points.

There were just a brace of twos recorded and these were scored by Phil Deacon on the fourth and Steve Blundell on the second and their reward was to receive 14 golf balls.

With a more optimistic weather forecast for this coming week (Monday, March 16), the club is hoping that all sections will be out enjoying the sunshine and the course.