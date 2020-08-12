Honiton Grannies Cup success for Rachael Stewart

Honiton golfers continue to enjoy the glorious weather and the club are continuing to run their cup competitions for as long as safe conditions can be maintained for their members and staff, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The ladies had a couple of competitions to enjoy recently as they played for the Grannies Cup and the Bournemouth Cup, both Stablefords, with the Bournemouth Cup being for those who were not Grannies.

With the course in such good condition some good scores were expected and the ladies, 26 of whom took part, did not disappoint.

The winner of the Grannies Cup was Rachael Stewart with a magnificent 45 points and also scoring the only two of the day, achieving this on the 12th hole.

The winner of the Bournemouth Cup was Rachel’s playing partner, Heidi Watson-Jones with 38 points. Congratulations to both.

With regard to the divisional results; In Silver, countback was called into play before Janet Hughes was placed first with Ann Trayling second after both players scored 33 points. Sue Kelson, with 29, was third.

The Bronze One Division saw Jan Porlock, with 38 points, take first place ahead of Cathy Pawley, with 35 points and Brenda Hyde, with 33.

Bronze Two Division was won by Rachael Stewart with 45 points with the minor places going to Heidi Watson-Jones, 38 and Cathy Williams, 36.

Some splendid scoring naturally led to some handicap reductions and Rachael [Stewart] has bene cut from 31 to 27 while Jan [Porlock] has gone from 26 to 25 and Heidi [Watson-Jones] will now play off 28 instead of 29. Well done, ladies.