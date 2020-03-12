Honiton Greensomes success for Dot Grove and Barry Rogers

Once again, unprecedented wet weather and course closures conspired to disrupt the Honiton golfing calendar, writes Liz Rogers.

However, after three consecutive weeks of cancelled Tuesday Mixed competitions because of the weather, it was great to be back out on the course this week with some beautiful sunshine to lift our spirits.

The format was a 'four clubs and a putter' Greensomes, played over 14 holes. The course was in superb condition despite the prolonged inclement weather of the past few weeks/months and there was clear evidence of the excellent work the greens staff have been doing to keep the course in such good condition. Making the most of these conditions were Dot Grove and Barry Rogers, who took first prize with a score of 31 points.

The runners-up, with 30 points, were Maureen and Harry Lawrence.