Honiton Gymnastics Club coach in 20-day running challenge to raise much needed funds for the club

PUBLISHED: 12:16 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 06 July 2020

Jemma Robertson who is running 5k-a-day for 20 days in a bid to raise much-needed funds for Honiton Gymnastics Club. Picture: HGC

Jemma Robertson who is running 5k-a-day for 20 days in a bid to raise much-needed funds for Honiton Gymnastics Club. Picture: HGC

Honiton Gymnastics Club coach Gemma Robertson is running 5k-a-day for 20 days to raise money for Honiton Gymnastics Club’s COVID-19 appeal.

Gemma, a Honiton-based firefighter, said: “I want to help raise money for our club in order to support it and keep it going. It’s an amazing family to be a part of and I can’t wait for us to be back training again.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on Honiton Gymnastics Club. Like many organisations, the virus meant that Honiton Gymnastics Club had to shut its doors on 20 March, and it has been closed for business ever since. Despite this, the club’s amazing coaches have continued to inspire, our gymnasts have remained positive, and we have continued to run 30+ Zoom training sessions per week for gymnasts.

Unlike many gymnastics clubs, who run their gymnastics sessions in industrial units, Honiton Gymnastics Centre is based in a retail unit (the old Carpetright store), and this does not qualify for support from the government’s Business Support Grant Fund.

The club therefore needs to find £5,000 plus each month to ensure its continued survival until it can once again open, run sessions safely, and start to generate an income.

Honiton Gymnastics Club is a community organisation and operates for the benefit of its local community and provides gymnastics training for 600 plus people per week in Honiton and the surrounding villages; pre-school sessions for 500 plus pre-school children and their parents; a facility for additional needs classes, post-natal classes, cheerleading and rugby fitness training.

You can support Gemma’s 5k-a-day challenge or Honiton Gymnastics Club in general at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/support-honiton-gymnastics-club-covid-19-appeal

