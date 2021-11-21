Honiton Gymnasts back competing after 20-month wait

Gymnasts from Honiton Gymnastics Club are finally back competing after a 20-month wait, with 63 gymnasts competing at the South West Championships.

The dedicated athletes, aged eight to 18, had one of the largest teams at the regional event, which was held at Yate International Gymnastics Centre, with many acrobatic partnerships finishing in medal positions and 10 partnerships taking South West Championship titles.

Finishing in gold medal position were:

· Reece Cutler and Sky Shute – 12-18 Mixed Pair

· Matthew Beviss and Oscar Felice – 12-18 Men’s Pair

· Hallie Bennett and Catie Lee – 11-16 Women’s Pair

· Mollie Gibson, Evie Roberts and Jess Downs – 11-16 Women’s Group

· Max Sharland, Devon Roe-Lavery, Max Macdonald and Joe Shackleton – Grade 5 Men’s 4

· Kalani Dale and Chloe Lawrence – Grade 4 Women’s Pair

· Maicey Bennett, Kira Wotton and Chloe Hale – Grade 4 Out-of-Age Women’s Group

· Orlando Migliari and Jessica Treen – Grade 3 Out-of-Age Mixed Pair

· Thomas Berry and Zara Dunning – Grade 2 Mixed Pair

· Lizzie Sanders and Sophie Sanders – Grade 1 Women’s Pair

“These were a fantastic set of results for Honiton Gymnastics Club,” said coach James Reddy. “After 18 months of ‘on and off’ training, including a huge amount of Zoom sessions, it has been a real battle for gymnasts to regain their moves. For some of our younger gymnasts is was their first ever competition, so just stepping onto the competition floor and performing a routine was an achievement in itself.”

Silver medalists

· Hollie Moulton and Ella Lane – IDP 1 Women’s Pair

· Ella Bryant and Holly Wheeler – Youth Women’s Pair

· Harleigh Fry, Lucie Sivier-Volle & Avie Whitton – Youth Women’s Group

· Sophie Leonard, Grace Lawrence and Bethany Holmes – Grade 3 Women’s Group

· Isla Tomkins and Lottie Daborn – Grade 1 Women’s Pair

Bronze medalists

· Olivia Wotton and Megan Wood – 11-16 Women’s Pair

· Daisy Clayton, Matilda Clayton and Emily Lawrence – Youth Women’s Group

· Georgia Greenslade, Grace Tennant and Niah Bown – Grade 2 Out-of-Age Women’s Group

SW 11-16 Women's Group Champions - Molly Gibson (top), Jess Downs and Evie Roberts - Credit: Honiton Gymnastics Club

SW 12-18 Men's pair champions - Oscar Felice and Matt Beviss - Credit: Honiton Gymnastics Club

SW 11-16 Women's Pair Champions - Catie Lee (left) and Hallie Bennett (right) in Mexican balance - Credit: Honiton Gymnastics Club

Sisters Lizzie and Sophie Sanders take gold in their first competition - the SW Championships - Credit: Honiton Gymnastics Club



