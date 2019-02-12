Advanced search

Honiton gymnasts impress at high level grading competition

PUBLISHED: 12:18 23 February 2019

Honiton gymnasts (l to r) Oliver Love and Dan Slator - bronze medals at the Bristol Grades competition. Picture HGC

Fifteen members of Honiton Gymnastics Club performed at one of the highest-level grades competitions in the country at Yate international Gymnastics Centre, turning in some credible performances, writes Chris Carson.

Honiton gymnasts (l to r) Joe Shackleton, Max Sharland and Devon Roe-Lavery with Max MacDonald (centre), who won gold in Men's 4 at the Bristol Grades Competition.jpg. Picture HGCHoniton gymnasts (l to r) Joe Shackleton, Max Sharland and Devon Roe-Lavery with Max MacDonald (centre), who won gold in Men's 4 at the Bristol Grades Competition.jpg. Picture HGC

The gymnasts, flying the flag for the East Devon town, were all competing at Grade 4 level.

They included a men’s group, two trios, a mixed pair and a men’s pair.

The men’s four, who were competing together for the first time, took first place in their event.

Eight-year-old Max MacDonald took to the competition floor for the first time in his acrobatic gymnastics career, performing alongside experienced competitors Devon Roe-Lavery, Joe Shackleton and Max Sharland.

Honiton Gym Club members (l to r) Olivia Wotton, Isla Eynon and Erin Blackmore, who came eighth at the Bristol Grades competition. Picture HGCHoniton Gym Club members (l to r) Olivia Wotton, Isla Eynon and Erin Blackmore, who came eighth at the Bristol Grades competition. Picture HGC

The group entertained the crowd and look set to have a strong future together as a partnership.

Bronze medals were brought home by men’s pair Dan Slator and Oliver Love. The experienced partnership continued their successful streak, which has included medals at a number of recent competitions.

In an extremely competitive tournament, which had more thean 20 partnerships in many categories, Honiton Gymnastics Club achieved the following results:

Men’s four: 1st place - Max Macdonald, Devon Roe-Lavery, Joe Shackleton and Max Sharland,

Men’s Pair:, 3rd place - Dan Slator and Oli Love .

Mixed Pair: 6th place: - Dan Slator and Emily Mungovan,

Women’s Trio: 8th - Blackmore, Olivia Wootton and Isla Eynon.

Women’s Trio:13th - Evie Roberts, Christiana Wilson and Jess Downs.

Women’s Pair: 24th - Kalani Dale and Sasha Bailey.

The Honiton gymnasts are set to compete again, in five weeks’ time, again at Yate International Gymnastics Centre.

They will be taking part in the South West Prelims, where they will be joined by another 50 Honiton gymnasts.

Winners of the South West Prelims will then go through to the national finals in Stoke, while second and third place teams will go on to compete at the Inter-regional finals which are being held in Southampton.

Contact the Honiton Gymnastics Club at : honitongymclub@gmail.com or www.honitongymclub.org

Honiton gymnasts impress at high level grading competition

