Honiton Hawks triumph in Tavistock tournament

The Honiton Hawks, Honiton's Under 13 rugby team, travelled down to Tavistock for a rugby festival involving 16 teams from Devon.

The Hawks opened with a draw against a very strong Ivybridge RFC, achieving two tries each. The second match was against Bideford RFC, which Honiton won, three tries to one. The third game was another win, 4-2 against Crediton RFC.

Ivybridge managed to achieve more tries against the opposition, so went through to the cup round, leaving Honiton to go through to the plate round. Honiton beat Paignton RFC 6-1 and then faced old rivals, Cullompton RFC, who they beat 2-1. Their last match was a 5-1 triumph over Newton Abbot RFC to become plate winners.

The Hawks would like to thank Tavistock RFC for a great day of rugby, their manager, coaches and parents who came to watch. The boys have worked incredibly hard over the last year and have become an impressive team.