Honiton Hippos downed by Plymouth Marjon

Published: 2:24 PM September 13, 2021

Honiton manager Liam Raybould was looking for a huge response from his team after a poor showing at Ivybridge during the week.



There was a late fitness test for Lewis Couch, but Chris Long had picked up a knock as had club captain Elliot Dyer. The armband was given to Luke Ashford with Dyer on the bench in name only, alongside gaffer Raybould.



The teams kicked off and the game ebbed and flowed, with neither team was dominant penetrating enough until the 42th minute, when Marjon broke down their left, shrugged off the Honiton defence, cut into the box and fired past Ashford in the Honiton goal to take the lead.

Town couldn’t make an immediate response and went into the break 1-0 down. However, this game was for the taking and The Hippos must have drilled this into the team at half time.

It was Marjon who had the first attack in the second minute of the second half, but this was easily thwarted by the captain, Ashford, who cradled the ball into his arms. Looking to distribute the ball quickly, he bumped into a Marjon forward, who went down easily.

The linesman flagged, and after speaking to him, the ref pointed at the spot and gave the Ashford a yellow. Protests were made by home side, which saw Joe Dixon sent to the sin bin and also receive a yellow card.

Honiton were now two goals down and only had 10 players on the pitch, as they became bogged down while, Marjon pushed on with their superior numbers and two goal advantage. The visitors broke through the Honiton defence on several occasion and forced a couple of good blocking saves from Ashford.

Unfortunately, the bad day continued when Marjon added their third. Raybould had seen enough, making changes in the 75th minute by bringing on Andy Isaac on for Couchy. He gave town an option, holding the ball up well.

The Hippos had found a higher gear and the home side got their first goal when the ball was crossed in from the right and, as Danny Bailey collided with the defender, he poked the ball past the advancing ‘keeper.

Could Town get something out of the game? This question was quickly answered a few minutes later when Marjon added their fourth, although the impressive Issac got reward for his display with a consolation goal.



With no midweek game, Raybould will be hoping that this pairing make a recovery for next Saturday’s home game against Dartmouth



Honiton Town 2nd’s fell to a heavy defeat against local rivals Feniton on Friday night.



Considering the final scoreline of 9-3, things actually started brightly for the Hippos, as Jake Pulman gladly took the opportunity to strike across goal and putting Town into a 1-0 lead.



Following the goal, Honiton continued to look strong, but the creaks could be felt when Feniton started knocking on the door, and before long Feniton would not only equalise but soon take the lead. From here, Feniton largely controlled the game. Honiton would have spells, but defensively struggled to cope with the dynamic Feniton forward line.



For the vast majority of the game, whilst Feniton stayed in the ascendency, Honiton kept themselves within a stone’s throw and threatened to get themselves back in the game, keeping within touching distance thanks to unbelievable finishes from left back Ryan Salter and Charlie Lane.



Unfortunately for Town, as the game progressed, things went from bad to worse as Feniton pulled Town apart like candy floss and ran away with the game.



Gaffer Adam White commented: “There are things we clearly need to work on, but we’re still learning as a group and this is the sort of the result that highlights why we need to work on specifics in training. We’ve got bags of potential, but we’ve got to work hard if we are going to unlock it.”

