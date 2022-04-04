Honiton Hippos maintain superb unbeaten run

Finley Rooke scored the only goal as Honiton Town defeated Crediton United to extend their South-West Peninsula League run to five games unbeaten.

The victory gave the Hippos a welcome cushion above those sides in the bottom three of the division and Honiton now face a gruelling schedule of nine games in the space of four weeks, starting with a tough trip to Brixham on Wednesday and the weekend visit from Ivybridge Town.

Axminster Town travelled to Torridgeside and a goal from Jamie Short was enough to earn the Tigers a 1-1 draw. Okehampton Argyle remain top after their 2-1 win over Newton Abbot Spurs but Torpoint and Brixham are within a win of leapfrogging the leaders and have games in hand.

Axminster Town Ladies put up an excellent fight before going down to a 2-0 defeat against Budleigh Salterton in the DWFL League Cup.