Honiton hole-in-one for John Fleetwood

Eighty-four players too part in the latest Honiton Seniors' Stableford, writes Ann Desmoulin.

As ever, there were a right royal mix of highs, and lows, together with good score, not so good score, and even a hole-in-one!

The winner of Division One with an excellent score of 39 points, was Heinz Klepack. Second was David Morris on 38 points and third was Vic Wood, edging Derek Keen into fourth on countback after both players carded a score of 37 points. Fifth was Keith Ham with 36 points.

In Division Two it was very tight, but the eventual winner with 37 points, was John Frith, winning on countback from Alex Neil in second place and John Fleetwood in third, both with 37.

Fourth place went to Tom Stanton on 36, winning on countback from George Blake, who took fifth, also on 36. There were five twos; score by Rob Stickland, Jim Wallis, Larry Goodliffe and Paul Ritchie on the second and Dave Morgan on the 12th, but the 'star of the show' was John Fleetwood, who achieved a hole-in-one on the second.

Well done, and many congratulations John. Each of the twos received half-a-dozen balls

The Honiton Copper group played a foursomes Stableford over nine holes on Friday with couples playing off half combined handicaps on what was a pleasant, and dry, day.

The winners, with a fantastic score of 28, were Richard Dudley and Julie Smalley. Second place went to Steve Leyland and Marcia Bastin with a score of 22.

