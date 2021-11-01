HONITON HORNETS 5 TAW VALLEY 2nds 1

Honiton Hornets Hockey Club returned from the mid-season break to host Barnstaple's Taw Valley 2 in their latest Sedgemoor 2 league match.

Taw Valley started the game with first push back, but it was Honiton who started the scoring following a period of great passing play from the back through Vicky Morris, Abbie Empson and Charlotte Maynard. Charlotte slipped the ball to Hornets captain Sophie George who scored with a strike from the top, over the Taw Valley keeper and into the top right corner of the net.

Despite a strongly contested first half with play at both ends of the pitch, Hornets went into the break with the lead. Taw Valley equalised in the first 10 minutes of the second half during a short corner. After a diving effort from Sue Stone to stop the initial shot, Hornets couldn’t clear the ball and Taw Valley slotted it into the goal.

Honiton responded quickly with a short corner goal of their own, from vice captain Amy Phillips, who slotted it home following an initial save by the Taw Valley keeper.

Sustained attacking pressure from rookie players Hannah Empson, Charlotte Maynard and Abbie Empson produced the third goal in open play, handing Sophie George her brace. The goal came from a well worked passing sequence from the Hornets' own 23 metre line.

Abbie Empson pushed the ball through a gap in the Taw Valley defence to George who was able to slot the ball passed the keeper into the bottom right of the goal.

Another short corner put the game out of reach for Taw Valley after a well worked set piece saw Vanessa Trude slot the ball tight to the left post.

Despite the scoreline, Taw Valley continued to battle and press the Hornets' defensive line, made up of Amy Phillips, Vicky Morris, Kathryn Empson and Sarah Self.

The game was put to bed in the last few minutes of the match with a goal from Sophie George, taking her to a hat trick. The goal came from a well executed pass from Charlotte Maynard to Sophie who put the ball over the keeper for a second time from a reverse stick flick into the top corner.

Sophie George was awarded player of the match unanimously but the team, after her hat trick. Honiton remain comfortably third in the table but face a tough challenge against league leaders ISCA 6 next weekend.