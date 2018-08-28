Advanced search

Honiton John Ritchie Trophy match success for Clarke and Baker

PUBLISHED: 11:02 01 January 2019

Action from the Captains Cup at Honiton Bowls Club. Pitcure HBC

The Honiton Bowls Club’s annual Australian Pairs, John Ritchie Trophy match, organised by Tony Tooley each year, took place before Christmas, writes Joan Mackintosh.

This is an internal pairs competition and is a novel way to play bowls (it’s very hard to explain on paper – so I will not try!).

The entrants played in three sessions throughout the day, with breaks for coffee and lunch.

The winners were K Clarke and P Baker with the runners-up being the pairing of Y Rayner and T Pipe.

In other club news, the Honiton men played a friendly match against the Devon County Presidents at home last week, but the match honours went to the visitors to the tune of an 80-72 score line in their favour.

After the match the men enjoyed tea that was prepared by A Hillyear and R Hirons.

As there is a lull in the bowling matches over the Christmas Holiday season an annual triples match is held, originating as the Hirons Triples is now known as the Captains Cup.

This knockout competition is an all day event with six teams of ladies and six teams of men competing against each other.

The last four teams will compete in the semi-finals (to be arranged), and the final will be held during the indoor bowls finals weekend which is being held in March.

