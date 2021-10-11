Honiton U10s rise to the occasion at Topsham

Published: 5:25 PM October 11, 2021

A beautiful morning of Autumn sunshine welcome two teams from each club to battle it out.

The hosts showed what they were all about with committed tackling and some impressive passing that resulted fluid and fast attacking play.

It didn’t take Honiton long to realise what they were up against, defending well and producing some equally impressive attacking play of their own.

Everyone played well, and there were some very strong performances from the new members of the team. We look forward to seeing how things develop as they all get the opportunity to play together more.

Thank you to Topsham for a great morning and generous hospitality after the games.

The Under 11s team made a grand entrance to the new Rugby season, as 16 boys started their new campaign with two impressive wins and made their club and coaches proud.



Taking on a 20+ Topsham squad at home, the Diamonds were just that, fielding two teams and winning both matches. There was some strong running and rucking, and impressive defence and passing.



Awards were given today to Fin for his strong running attacking play, defensive player went to Josh for some excellent tackles and Ruben picked up the clubman honours for his overall commitment across the two games.

We look forward with anticipation to the coming season with this talented team. The team is looking for more players if interested call Adam: 07795 287502.

Honiton Warriors U16s beat Wellington 41-12 in Sunday’s game. The boys played well with great effort and commitment throughout the whole match. With some players out with injuries, the boys stepped up and took control of the game until finally winning convincingly.

On the senior front, Honiton’s first-team went down to a heavy defeat at Burnham-On-Sea over the weekend but, despite some tough results, the club is focussing on the development of their younger players this season and the first-team experience will only benefit them in the future.

There is no game for the senior side this weekend, so focus turns to the seconds, who welcome Ilfracombe.

