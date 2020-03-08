Advanced search

Honiton Karate Club member Luke Smith gains the coveted Black Belt

PUBLISHED: 10:20 08 March 2020

Luke Smith and John Cox (8th Dan). Picture: HONITON KARATE CLUB

Luke Smith and John Cox (8th Dan). Picture: HONITON KARATE CLUB

A member of Honiton Karate Club has become the latest student there to be accredited with the coveted Black Belt.

Luke Smith has been with the club for six years and his grading was done by John Cox (8th Dan).

The grading took a period of 15 hours over a number of days and included full contact sparring, one-on-one combinations, kata, basics and the teaching of others to show his ability, knowledge and strength.

Instructor John Cox said: "Luke fought full-contact exceptionally well and is overall deserving of his Black Belt."

