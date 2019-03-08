Honiton Karate Club member Robin Broom gains black belt

Robin Broom and John Cox (8th Dan). Picture HONITON KARATE CLUB Archant

Honiton Karate Club member Robin Broom has been awarded his black belt.

Broom, who has been training at Honiton Karate Club, for six years, was graded by John Cox (8th Dan).

The grading took a period of 15 hours over a number of days with the grading including full contact sparing, one-on-one combinations, kata, basics and teaching others to show his ability and strength.

Instructor John Cox said: "Robin performed exceptionally well and is deserving of his Black Belt."