Advanced search

Honiton Karate Club seeking to attend international championships

PUBLISHED: 11:10 23 October 2019

Say Yes to Life Karate Club (SYTL) members thank Wales & West Utilities for the donation. Picture: Wales & West Utilities Press Office

Say Yes to Life Karate Club (SYTL) members thank Wales & West Utilities for the donation. Picture: Wales & West Utilities Press Office

Archant

A Honiton karate club is fundraising to take members to an international championship later this year.

Say Yes to Life Karate Club (SYTL) members thank Wales & West Utilities for the donation. Picture: Wales & West Utilities Press OfficeSay Yes to Life Karate Club (SYTL) members thank Wales & West Utilities for the donation. Picture: Wales & West Utilities Press Office

Say Yes to Life Karate Club (SYTL), based at Honiton Leisure Centre, is hoping to raise £5,000 to fund a trip to the Seiwakai Open International Championships in Essex on November 10.

The campaign has been kickstarted with a £200 donation from Wales & West Utilities via gas engineer Colin Freemantle, who has family links to the club.

SYTL fundraising co-ordinator Clair Freemantle said: "We are thrilled that Wales & West Utilities has kickstarted our fundraising campaign and, on behalf of everyone at the club, I'd like to thank them.

"We are hoping to raise £5,000, which will go a long way to making the trip happen.

Wales & West Utilities gas engineer, Colin Freemantle with his wife and SYTL fundraising co-ordinator, Clair Freemantle, and their two children Kye (back) and Leo (front). Picture: Wales & West Utilities Press OfficeWales & West Utilities gas engineer, Colin Freemantle with his wife and SYTL fundraising co-ordinator, Clair Freemantle, and their two children Kye (back) and Leo (front). Picture: Wales & West Utilities Press Office

"We competed in the championships last year and it was such a positive and fantastic experience for our members that we wanted to compete again."

SYTL are planning further fundraising activities, including supermarket bag-packing, car washes and cake sales amongst other events.

Most Read

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster garden closure defended on health grounds

Axminster's old courthouse garden which is now locked at night and (inset) Cllr Jeremy Walden. Pictures: Chris Carson

Trial hears how driver mowed down Axminster pub customer who spat towards car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton Beehive saga: Town council to provide £20,000 to help centre’s ‘short-term’ future

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Arc counselling service needs help to stay afloat

Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, receiving a cheque from the Tuckers Arms Raft Club at Dalwood – one of many groups which helped save the counselling service. Picture: Catherine Seward.

Most Read

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster garden closure defended on health grounds

Axminster's old courthouse garden which is now locked at night and (inset) Cllr Jeremy Walden. Pictures: Chris Carson

Trial hears how driver mowed down Axminster pub customer who spat towards car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton Beehive saga: Town council to provide £20,000 to help centre’s ‘short-term’ future

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Arc counselling service needs help to stay afloat

Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, receiving a cheque from the Tuckers Arms Raft Club at Dalwood – one of many groups which helped save the counselling service. Picture: Catherine Seward.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Karate Club seeking to attend international championships

Say Yes to Life Karate Club (SYTL) members thank Wales & West Utilities for the donation. Picture: Wales & West Utilities Press Office

Honiton Running Club tackle 16 miles and 3,600 feet of assent

The Stagger and Stumble HRC runners. Picture: Honiton Running Club

Dibling delights with hat-trick as Millwey Rise prove too much for Sidmouth Town

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Volunteering opportunities at Axminster Helps event

Light up Axminster chairman Cindy Furse. Picture Terry Ife

Honiton Netball League week five round-up

Netball generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists