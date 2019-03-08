Honiton Karate Club seeking to attend international championships

Say Yes to Life Karate Club (SYTL) members thank Wales & West Utilities for the donation. Picture: Wales & West Utilities Press Office Archant

A Honiton karate club is fundraising to take members to an international championship later this year.

Say Yes to Life Karate Club (SYTL), based at Honiton Leisure Centre, is hoping to raise £5,000 to fund a trip to the Seiwakai Open International Championships in Essex on November 10.

The campaign has been kickstarted with a £200 donation from Wales & West Utilities via gas engineer Colin Freemantle, who has family links to the club.

SYTL fundraising co-ordinator Clair Freemantle said: "We are thrilled that Wales & West Utilities has kickstarted our fundraising campaign and, on behalf of everyone at the club, I'd like to thank them.

"We are hoping to raise £5,000, which will go a long way to making the trip happen.

Wales & West Utilities gas engineer, Colin Freemantle with his wife and SYTL fundraising co-ordinator, Clair Freemantle, and their two children Kye (back) and Leo (front). Picture: Wales & West Utilities Press Office Wales & West Utilities gas engineer, Colin Freemantle with his wife and SYTL fundraising co-ordinator, Clair Freemantle, and their two children Kye (back) and Leo (front). Picture: Wales & West Utilities Press Office

"We competed in the championships last year and it was such a positive and fantastic experience for our members that we wanted to compete again."

SYTL are planning further fundraising activities, including supermarket bag-packing, car washes and cake sales amongst other events.