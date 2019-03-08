Advanced search

Honiton Karate thank two 'knights in shining armour'

PUBLISHED: 08:49 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 24 August 2019

The floor at Honiton Karate Club before it was replaced. Picture HKC

The floor at Honiton Karate Club before it was replaced. Picture HKC

John Cox has been running the Honiton Karate Club since 1983 and the club has just received some wonderful, support from a local business.

The floor at Honiton Karate Club after the floor was replaced. Picture: HKCThe floor at Honiton Karate Club after the floor was replaced. Picture: HKC

Honiton Karate Club is a not-for-profit charity that provides support to those on low incomes or single parents if needed and is also recognised as a place for all abilities and ages to come together and to learn a sport.

John says: ""Because of the charity status it makes it very difficult to create funds for new equipment, provide needed repairs, upgrades and continue to support those members who need it. When we discovered that our roof was leaking Andy Pugh and Phil Coleman of Tiva Construction stepped forward to repair the roof for no charge! Then, when it was discovered that the floor was rotten, once again Andy and Phil stepped in to fit brand new flooring for us, again at no cost. We are so grateful to both Andy and Phil and cannot thank them enough for their generosity. They continue to 'be there' whenever needed and they really are knights in shining armour."

