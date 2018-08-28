Advanced search

Honiton ladies and senior sections enjoy the annual Christmas luncheon

PUBLISHED: 10:16 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:16 22 December 2018

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

It was Christmas lunch time this week for both the seniors and the ladies and, with the weather outside decidedly unfriendly, both sections enjoyed the end-of-year festivities, writes John Pawley .

The seniors were pleased to see vice chair Steve Butcher, recovering from his operation, and winner of the Captain’s Challenge.

The colourful ladies’ luncheon provided the opportunity for the ladies to welcome representatives of this year’s charity - Devon Link Up.

Meanwhile, the latest seniors competition was an individual Stableford, coupled with the fourth round of the winter Eclectic. It was dry but cold for the 60 golfers that took on the course, all keen to improve their winter Eclectic score.

With frost on the ground, temporary greens were in play, but this seemed to prove no problem for so many of the players. Great scores were achieved, with 39 points being relatively common - handicap questions might well be asked!

Seven members achieved twos, notably Alex Neil, Dave Maggs, Garth Millard, Chris Street, Eric Short, Keith and Alan Pollock.

The winner of Division One was Rob Stickland, followed by Dave Maggs and Chris Street - all with 39 points.

Fourth, with 38, was Keith Ham.

Steve Blundell, ahead of George Smith and Robert Canterbury, all had 39 points also, but trailed in behind Division Two leader Eric Short, who amassed a total of 42 points to win with ease.

