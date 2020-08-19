Advanced search

Honiton ladies appreciate caterer Emma and the horse-box snack bar

PUBLISHED: 07:55 19 August 2020

Honiton Golf Club, on what was a scorching and humid day, hosted a second Open, replacing the ever popular ‘Handbag Open’( normally held in June), which unfortunately could not be organised given the current circumstances, writes Ann Desmoulins.

There were 69 entries from various clubs in the four counties around the South West, who have loyally supported these events over the years.

Several players actually pulled out of the competition because of the heat and several had to retire before they finished their rounds.

The format was a three-ball Stableford with two scores to count.

As with the previous Open, the score cards had to be quarantined for 72 hours so unfortunately no results are available at present.

Caterer Emma and her team ran their horse-box snack bar in the car-park to provide very welcome refreshments-particularly the liquid variety and also somewhere to sit for those who were unable to complete their rounds.

Many thanks, must go to the event organiser, ladies’ vice-captain Di Wall, the ever-present Steph Barnes, competition secretary Jane Watts, the starters and car-park marshalls and to over-see everything, ladies captain Vera Richardson.

