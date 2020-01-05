Honiton ladies begin 2020 with Foxlands success over Mid Devon

Bowls Archant

The Honiton ladies have made a good start to the New Year, writes Joan Mackintosh.

They played a Foxlands (County) competition fixture against Mid Devon that saw the Honiton ladies win 84-57 to bank seven points.

Top rink honours in this match went R Hirons, J Broom, R Barwick and G Hawke, who won 27-12.

Next up was a friendly encounter against a visiting Exonia team and again Honiton emerged as the winners with the final score being 61-35. In this meeting the top rink for Honiton was the one of Y Williams, G Hawke and R Barwick, who won 23-9.

A Honiton side travelled across to Budleigh to contest a mixed friendly that the home side won 37-28 with the top rink for Honiton being the one D Young, J Mackintosh, Y Williams and R Vincent, who won 19-12.

There was a fixture played to complete the 2019 action and it was a meeting with a team from the men's Devon Vice Presidents Association. A most enjoyable friendly meeting ended with Honiton winning 83-59 with the top rink honours for the home side going to the foursome of T Linsdell, B Cann, R Bland and K Clarke, who won 28-14.