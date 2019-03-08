Honiton ladies bowl to Foxlands super success over Kingsley

Honiton ladies were in county cup competition twice last week, writes Joan Mackintosh.

First up they contested a Foxlands County competition meeting with Kingsley.

The Honiton bowlers were in fine form as they racked up a 94-66 success to bank eight points.

Top rink honours went to B Maymard, A Hillyear, J Sherwood and Y Rayner, who won 29-7.

Next up the ladies played a Lanes Trophy fixture against North Devon and this proved to be a close encounter with the final score being 70-all with both sides taking five points for their efforts. The Honiton top rink honours went to the trio of J Baker, J Broom and L Hurley Smith, who won 24-11.

Three mixed friendly matches were played at Honiton over the past week. The first was a triples meeting with Axminster, who took the honours in a close encounter that ended in a 62-58 score line in their favour.

The top rink honours for Honiton went to J Granger, G Osborne and J Smith, who won 19-9. Honiton then had a resounding 80-45 win in a mixed friendly triples meeting at home against Nomads with the home top rink honours going to M Critchley, T Linsdell and H Chambers won 25-12.

The third of the mixed friendly matches saw Honiton defeat Exwick 78-74. In this match the top rink was that of R Chapple, B Cann, D Broughton and G Osborne, who won 29-13.