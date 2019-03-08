Advanced search

Honiton ladies bowl to Foxlands super success over Kingsley

PUBLISHED: 09:15 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 06 November 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Honiton ladies were in county cup competition twice last week, writes Joan Mackintosh.

First up they contested a Foxlands County competition meeting with Kingsley.

The Honiton bowlers were in fine form as they racked up a 94-66 success to bank eight points.

Top rink honours went to B Maymard, A Hillyear, J Sherwood and Y Rayner, who won 29-7.

Next up the ladies played a Lanes Trophy fixture against North Devon and this proved to be a close encounter with the final score being 70-all with both sides taking five points for their efforts. The Honiton top rink honours went to the trio of J Baker, J Broom and L Hurley Smith, who won 24-11.

Three mixed friendly matches were played at Honiton over the past week. The first was a triples meeting with Axminster, who took the honours in a close encounter that ended in a 62-58 score line in their favour.

The top rink honours for Honiton went to J Granger, G Osborne and J Smith, who won 19-9. Honiton then had a resounding 80-45 win in a mixed friendly triples meeting at home against Nomads with the home top rink honours going to M Critchley, T Linsdell and H Chambers won 25-12.

The third of the mixed friendly matches saw Honiton defeat Exwick 78-74. In this match the top rink was that of R Chapple, B Cann, D Broughton and G Osborne, who won 29-13.

Most Read

Broadband cabling dumped in Uplyme

Broadband cabling abandoned in Uplyme. Picture: Marcus Dixon

Directors of family-owned stove manufacturer in Axminster complete management buyout

Arada Directors Jon Butterworth (L) and Mark Brettell. Picture: Arada

Axminster pensioner injured in pavement fall

Diana Harnett watching repairs finally being carried out to the broken Axminster pavement. Picture: Chris Carson

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Deer attacked and killed by dog near Newton Poppleford

Roe Deer

Most Read

Broadband cabling dumped in Uplyme

Broadband cabling abandoned in Uplyme. Picture: Marcus Dixon

Directors of family-owned stove manufacturer in Axminster complete management buyout

Arada Directors Jon Butterworth (L) and Mark Brettell. Picture: Arada

Axminster pensioner injured in pavement fall

Diana Harnett watching repairs finally being carried out to the broken Axminster pavement. Picture: Chris Carson

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Deer attacked and killed by dog near Newton Poppleford

Roe Deer

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Cranbrook hoping the rain ceases to allow them to play a historic first home league game

Cranbrook away at Sidmouth 3rds. Ref mhsp 47 18TI 5067. Picture: Terry Ife

South West Premier Division away form - who’s hot and who’s not!

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Rhinos Under-12s serve up super show in meeting with Withycombe at Bicton College

Honiton RFC Under-12 Rhinos who were in fine form as they defeated Withycombe at Bicton College. Back row (left to right) Harry Branch, Bobby Perrett, Samuel Buckley, Benjamin Rich, Harry Read and Reuben Lidster; Middle row: Jack Vernon, Jude Prettejohn, Oscar Porter, Sam Olliff and Ben Matthews; Front row: Charlie Beer and Eiran Enticott. Picture HONITON RFC

Paul Hilder edges out captain Mick Swann to win Axe Cliff senior Monday Roll-up

Golf club and ball

Honiton RC members in action at the Sibelco Templar 10

Honiton Running Club members at the inaugural Sidmouth 10k meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists