Honiton ladies bowl to impressive Lane Trophy win over North Devon

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 January 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Honiton bowlers played two home mixed friendlies last week, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The first was a meeting with Ottery St Mary that the visitors won 79-54.

The top Honiton rink in this fixture was the one of M Critchley, J Mackintosh, J Smith and G Osborne, who won 20-19.

The second was against Exonia, who were beaten 87-70 and, in this contest, the top home rink was the one Y Williams, L Howell, D Hawkins and B Baker, who enjoyed a 24-10 success.

The score of the friendly match played between Honiton and the Devon Vice Presidents Association proved to be a close contest with Honiton going down 56-51 despite a fine rink win of 22-15 for D Tooley, M Granger, B Baker, G Osborne.

There was also a men’s triples friendly match at home to Madeira which ended in a 53-37 success for Honiton. There were joint top rinks for the home side with a 19-13 win for the rink of S Goodenough, M Richards and G Osborne and a 16-10 success for the rink of D Tooley, T Halls and B Randell.

There was also action last week for the Honiton ladies, who travelled to Sidmouth where they went down 52-27.

The top scoring rink for Honiton was the one of P Figg, V Kille and Y Williams, who ran the opposition close before being beaten 14-12.

Last, but not least, in terms of recent action, Honiton ladies played against North Devon in a County Lane Trophy fixture.

It was Honiton who took the match honours with the final score being 48-43, which meant eight points banked by Honiton to the four that North Devon got for their efforts.

The top rink for Honiton was the one of J Broom, J Mackintosh and C Armitage, who won 20-11.

